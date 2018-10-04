News
ODNR will pull the lake plug on October 1
By Charles Prince BUCKEYE LAKE – In spite of some well-reasoned pleas to maintain the interim summer pool into November,...
Things to Do – September 29
Events Dawes Arboretum – Ohio 13, three miles north of I-70. Preschool Storybook Science – from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45...
Judge orders Walnut Township fiscal officer to resign
Columbus – A Fairfield County judge today (September 18) ordered the fiscal officer of Walnut Township to resign by Oct....
Assistant fire chief found ‘not guilty’ on misdemeanor charge
By Charles Prince MILLERSPORT – Fire Chief Bob Price told The Beacon September 12, that Assistant Chief Robert C. Robertson...
Things to Do
Events Dawes Arboretum – Ohio 13, three miles north of I-70. Home School Investigations: Incredible Insects – from 1:30 to...