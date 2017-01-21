HEBRON - Alayna Morris was elected village council president at the council’s organizational meeting last Wednesday. She replaces Jim Friend. Morris is just the second woman to serve as council president. More...
Henry “Hank” Kumler Kauffman, age 81, of Baltimore died January 13, 2017, at the Ohio Masonic Home, in Springfield. Hank was born on June 6, 1935, to the late Ralph and Helen Kumler Kauffman in Baltimore. More...
A funeral service celebrating the life of Connie Krebs, 71 of Thornville was held January 16, 2017, at the Thornville home of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services, with Lew Hildreth officiating. More...
Your letters are welcomed and encouraged. We prefer typewritten letters of 250 words or less. All letters must be signed and include your name, address, and a daytime phone number where we can reach you for confirmation purposes. More...