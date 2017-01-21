January 21, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

Q&A: ODNR refers to ‘potential’ boating season

By Charles Prince
LIEB’S ISLAND – Precious lake water continues to flow out the lake drain at the Seller’s Point spillway. The drain has now been open for nearly two weeks. More...

News

On-line surplus sale nets township tidy return

By Scott Rawdon

JACKSONTOWN – Licking Township netted nearly $30,000 by posting old township equipment on govdeals.com. More...

Lakewood to start discussing new elementary school Jan. 26

By Scott Rawdon

HEBRON – Hebron Elementary School Principal Dee Martindale would be pleased to see fewer stairs in a new elementary school building. More...

Morris elected village council president

By Charles Prince

HEBRON - Alayna Morris was elected village council president at the council’s organizational meeting last Wednesday. She replaces Jim Friend. Morris is just the second woman to serve as council president. More...

Obituaries

Jack P. Holmes

A funeral service for Jack P. Holmes, 82, of Harbor Hills, was held January 17, 2017, at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Tim Mason officiating. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery.  More...

Henry “Hank” Kumler Kauffman

Henry “Hank” Kumler Kauffman, age 81, of Baltimore died January 13, 2017, at the Ohio Masonic Home, in Springfield. Hank was born on June 6, 1935, to the late Ralph and Helen Kumler Kauffman in Baltimore. More...

Connie Krebs

A funeral service celebrating the life of Connie Krebs, 71 of Thornville was held January 16, 2017, at the Thornville home of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services, with Lew Hildreth officiating. More...

Editorials & Letters

Letters to the Editor

Your letters are welcomed and encouraged. We prefer typewritten letters of 250 words or less. All letters must be signed and include your name, address, and a daytime phone number where we can reach you for confirmation purposes. More...

It’s time to can the charter

Editor:  More...

Selective hearing is a problem

Editor:  More...

Schools

Millersport Elementary names honor students

MILLERSPORT – Millersport Elementary School recently named its honor students for the second nine-week grading period. More...

School lunches

School lunch menus for the week of January 23. More...

Police Report

Police activity reports

Compiled from selected police activity reports. Buckeye Lake • Jan. 9: Police assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol by detaining an impaired RV driver until a trooper arrived. More...

