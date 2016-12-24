December 24, 2016 RSS feed / Front Page

Merry Christmas Happy New Year

BUCKEYE LAKE/ MILLERSPORT – Christmas is about giving.

News

Lakewood breaks ground on $2.66 million stadium

By Scott Rawdon

HEBRON- Lakewood Schools Superintendent Mary Kay Andrews said she hopes Wednesday’s groundbreaking of the district’s new $2.66 million stadium is the first of many new projects for Lakewood during the next several years. More...

Commissioners meet with Jacksontown residents about wells

By Scott Rawdon

NEWARK – Jacksontown residents will need to be a little more patient as water well test results are studied, said the Licking County Commissioners during a Dec. 15 meeting at the Licking County Administration Building.  More...

More residents complain about stray gunfire from police range

By Charles Prince

BALTIMORE – Eight neighbors of the village police department’s shooting range came to Dec. 12 Village Council meeting to discuss their concerns about safety.  More...

Schools

School lunches

School lunch menus for the week of January 2. More...

Editorials & Letters

Letters to the Editor

Pet owner thanked police chief for saving her life and pets

Editor:  I want people to know the truth about Police Chief Jimmy Hanzey’s heroic actions Nov. 9. He saved a woman’s life and her pets’ lives that morning. More...

Community input sought for Thornville Economic Revitalization Plan

Dear Editor and Thornville Villagers: What do you value most about our community? What improvements to our community would you like to see made for future generations of Thornville residents? More...

Obituaries

Shelby Estell Davis

Shelby Estell Davis, 24, of Baltimore, died unexpectedly December 12, 2016. She was born October 30, 1992, in Lancaster.  Shelby was a 2011 graduate of Fairfield Union High School.  More...

Peggy Ann Horn

A funeral service, celebrating the life of Peggy Ann Horn, 75, of Gahanna, was held December 19, 2016, in the chapel of the Kirkersville home of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service. More...

Karl B. “Fritz” Justus, Jr.

Karl B. “Fritz” Justus, Jr., age 81 of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly December 18, 2016, at his home. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on December 27, 1934, to the late Karl B. and Vaneta Justus, Sr. and grew up in Baltimore. More...

